Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

DeMarcus Cousins Likes Joel Embiid Almost As Much As He Likes Himself

12.27.16 1 hour ago

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid went head to head on Monday night in a duel so entertaining, the two gave each other joyous butt-slaps as it was happening. We are absolutely here for a bromance between two of the most dynamic centers in the NBA, and Cousins is well aware of Embiid’s potential. Speaking to a sideline reporter after the game, Cousins was effusive:

I like that kid a lot. I don’t give a lot of people props, but I like that kid a lot, man. I think he has a great chance to be the best big in the league … after I retire.

It was a good enough line to crack up his interviewer, and you could see how happy he was with himself, but he’s also quite right. Once Embiid learns more of the subtleties of the game on both ends — how to be less predictable with his already-great post moves and how to rotate better on defense — he could very well be the best big man in the NBA. That’s how impressive his raw skills are.

Meanwhile, Cousins is welcome to think of himself as the best big in the league right now, but until he finds a team and/or coach that can convince him to engage consistently on defense, he can’t lay claim to the title. Defense is just too important a component for centers to ignore, which is why our pick would probably be Marc Gasol, now that he’s healthy again.

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSJOEL EMBIID

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 4 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP