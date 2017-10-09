Getty Image

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton revealed after shootaround on Sunday that rookie point guard Lonzo Ball could miss the rest of the preseason with a minor ankle sprain. Despite the legitimacy of Ball’s injury, it didn’t stop the internet from clowning on Ball for avoiding another matchup with former Kentucky rival and current Sacramento Kings point guard, De’Aaron Fox. Why would Ball duck Fox, you ask? Well, first of all, he probably isn’t, but let’s not let facts get in the way of a good story.

Fox torched Ball in Lonzo’s final game for UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness to the tune of 39 points, four assists, and three rebounds on 13-of-20 shooting. Ball put up an underwhelming 10 points, eight assists, and three rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting, and we’ve officially got a rivalry, folks.

From there, LaVar Ball and Fox’s dad traded shots in the media, and while in Vegas for summer league, Ball sat out the Lakers’ game vs. the Kings with a groin injury.