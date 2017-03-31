Getty Image

When DeMarcus Cousins was traded from Sacramento to New Orleans right after the All-Star Game, it clearly wasn’t easy for him. He had spent almost his entire adult life in Sacramento, so even though he was escaping a losing organization for a city where he could wear panties on his head during Mardi Gras, it was a big change.

So Cousins, dealing with the stress of a new team, new city and pressure to succeed, drove home to Mobile, Ala., to get his head right. Based on what he told The Undefeated, being around real people with real problems put everything in perspective for him.