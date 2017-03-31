When DeMarcus Cousins was traded from Sacramento to New Orleans right after the All-Star Game, it clearly wasn’t easy for him. He had spent almost his entire adult life in Sacramento, so even though he was escaping a losing organization for a city where he could wear panties on his head during Mardi Gras, it was a big change.
So Cousins, dealing with the stress of a new team, new city and pressure to succeed, drove home to Mobile, Ala., to get his head right. Based on what he told The Undefeated, being around real people with real problems put everything in perspective for him.
“I was stressed out two weeks ago, and I just drove home,” a teary-eyed Cousins told The Undefeated after practice on Thursday. “It took two hours at the most. I saw my mom. Hung out at the house. I was mentally gone. I went back to my old neighborhood and hung out on the block. I saw some of my old people. I left there and felt amazing. I don’t know if it was being around that genuine love, it just kind of humbled me.
“I see these guys, how it used to be and where I’m at now. It just put me in a better place. Being able to do that will always keep me in a good place. It will help me see the blessings I’ve been able to receive over the years, what I came from, where I’m at now. I hate to say it, but what I was reminded about is how I went from rags to riches. You basically see what you left and how far you’ve come. I’m like, ‘How can I complain? How can I be mad about anything?’
