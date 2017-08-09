Foot Locker

DeMarcus Cousins is hoping to turn his on-court image around in 2017-18 as he enters his first full season with the Pelicans. The mercurial big man’s talents have never been in question, but his temper and occasional lapses in effort have made him a frustrating figure for fans, coaches, and teammates at times.

With friend and fellow former Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis at his side, Cousins insists he’s coming into this season in great shape and has more focus on defense than he has entering any prior year. He also seems ready to embrace his image as one of the league’s “bad boys,” for lack of a better term, and is steering into the skid in a sense with his new Foot Locker commercial.

Cousins joins Ndamukong Suh, who like Cousins is a dominant presence on the field but has his issues with his temper and perceived dirty play, to poke fun at their reputations. The two walk through a parking garage, talking about how its unfair how they’re portrayed, oblivious to their transgressions like not holding the elevator door for an old lady and taking down a guy on crutches.