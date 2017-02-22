NBA TV

DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi were introduced officially as the newest members of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday morning after the blockbuster trade between the Pelicans and the Kings had been finalized.

Cousins appeared in front of the New Orleans media for the first time and was very open about his feelings towards the trade and how he was planning on moving forward as a member of the Pelicans. Cousins was asked if he’d spoken to the Kings since the trade happened, and said flatly that he didn’t answer GM Vlade Divac’s call.