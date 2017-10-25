Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins exited Sacramento more than six months ago and his new team, the New Orleans Pelicans, has its own set of challenges. However, the ultra-talented center recently reflected on his time with the Kings prior to his first game in Sacramento since the trade. In short, he told Marc Spears of ESPN that there were some regrets.

Cousins opened up on what he deems as his “biggest regret” in simply staying in Sacramento for too long.

“My biggest regret is … why didn’t I leave when I had the chance?” “I had the chance, but I fought it. I wanted to give it a chance. My representatives they told me I shouldn’t stay. You know, being I guess you can say stubborn and ‘loyal,’ I wanted to make things work.”

The former Kentucky standout also responded to a prompt about the arrival of George Karl, doubling down on the notion that he should have fled before that relationship even began. Lastly, Cousins also referred to himself as “a fool” for buying into the loyalty aspect and leaning into the narrative surrounding his exit.