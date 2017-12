Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-115 last Friday night, but the big story coming out of that contest was the ejection of both DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant.

Cousins is one of the NBA’s best agitators, and what looked like typical DeMarcus Cousins behavior quickly turned into quite the shouting match between he and Durant. The officials would eventually step in and eject them both, but their issue didn’t end there.