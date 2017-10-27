Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins is back in Sacramento, and he heard it from his former fans on Thursday night.

But what was it, exactly? Would the Kings fans he played for until this past February boo him since he was traded after the All-Star Game in New Orleans? Cousins was always enigmatic, and he’s known for the trouble he caused with technical fouls just as much as he was for his dominant play and work within the community. Plus there’s always an anticipation that when a star “comes home” with a new team, they’ll be greeted with boos.

But much to the contrary, Cousins received a warm welcome from the Kings crowd in his first game with the Pelicans in Sacramento, getting cheers during his pregame introduction.