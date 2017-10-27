DeMarcus Cousins Received A Warm Welcome From Kings Fans Before His First Game Back In Sacramento

#NBA Jumpstart
10.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins is back in Sacramento, and he heard it from his former fans on Thursday night.

But what was it, exactly? Would the Kings fans he played for until this past February boo him since he was traded after the All-Star Game in New Orleans? Cousins was always enigmatic, and he’s known for the trouble he caused with technical fouls just as much as he was for his dominant play and work within the community. Plus there’s always an anticipation that when a star “comes home” with a new team, they’ll be greeted with boos.

But much to the contrary, Cousins received a warm welcome from the Kings crowd in his first game with the Pelicans in Sacramento, getting cheers during his pregame introduction.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANSSACRAMENTO KINGS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP