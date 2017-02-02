Top 5 NBA MVP Picks

The Suns Reportedly Made The Kings A Huge Offer For DeMarcus Cousins

ashley-burns
Senior Writer
02.02.17

Getty Image

For the last month or so, it seemed that the inevitable had somehow become the impossible. The Sacramento Kings, perpetually upset with their “hot head” malcontent superstar, would not trade DeMarcus Cousins. (The sound we heard in the distance was the trained chimp running Headline and Global News’ BS trade content generator biting through its leash, crashing through the window, and running for freedom.) Oh, and it helped that the new CBA gave Cousins roughly 207 million reasons to stick around Sacramento for his next deal.

Worst of all, the revelation that Boogie would remain a King meant that his dream of reuniting with his Kentucky teammates, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, would have to wait five years or so. That is, unless the Kings were ready to get ambitious and creative with trade offers of their own. But now comes the news that at least one team hasn’t given up on acquiring Cousins, and that’s the team that currently employs Bledsoe: the Phoenix Suns.

According to Arizona Sports, the Suns, at some point, offered the Kings an enticing package to reunite Cousins and Bledsoe in Phoenix.

[Arizona Sports’ John] Gambadoro reports the discussions have centered around involving small forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len, Phoenix’s first-round pick this year and possibly more. The Suns own all of their future picks and also own two future Miami Heat first-round picks from the Goran Dragic deal.

Gambadoro said Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker would not be in the deal.

Normally, I’d put this in my trade rumor round-up files and treat it like pre-trade-deadline static, but Arizona Sports has more. Suns GM Ryan McDonough appeared on the Burns & Gambo show this week, and he didn’t deny the report. Instead, he explained why acquiring an elite, yet “difficult,” player like Cousins could work for the Suns and coach Earl Watson.

“I think coach Watson is probably either at or near the top of the list in terms of current NBA coaches who would be able to manage a difficult player,” McDonough said.

“Earl has a unique ability to be firm with players, be firm with people, be direct with them, but also get them to like him and respect him and even if they don’t always agree with the message, they respect that it’s delivered in an appropriate way and that they know that he has their best interests at heart.” (Via Arizona Sports)

McDonough admitted the Suns are “always looking” to add an elite player, but it would be someone in his early-to-mid 20s. Cousins is 26. Still, would Cousins want to take a step down from the Kings to the Suns, who have the worst record in the West? Yeah, probably.

For starters, he’d fulfill part of his dream and play with his good friend Bledsoe again, but the Suns are also only four games behind the Kings right now, and so they’re only 6.5 games out of the No. 8 spot in the West. Acquiring Cousins could give the Suns a massive boost for the final weeks of the season. The Kings probably won’t do it, but you’ll still have to forgive me for drooling over the thought of Bledsoe, Booker, and Cousins playing together.

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSnba tradesPHOENIX SUNSSACRAMENTO KINGS
Author Profile Picture
Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP