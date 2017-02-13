NBA Players You Didn't Know Have Musical Talent (Or Lack Of)

02.13.17

DeMarcus Cousins has already served a one-game suspension this month for reaching the league’s technical foul threshold of 16. For every two technicals from now through the end of the season, Cousins will have to sit out a game.

On Sunday night, Cousins inched one closer to that next suspension with a dubious 17th technical foul that was assessed after he appeared to accidentally slap Donatas Motiejunas in the face. There’s no doubt Cousins made contact with Motiejunas’ face, but upon review it’s hard to argue that there was any sort of malicious intent involved in the play.

