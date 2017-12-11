Watch DeMarcus Cousins Give A Perfect One Minute Recap Of ‘Titanic’

Getty Image

The movie Titanic is still one of the top grossing films of all time, launched Leonardo DiCaprio into superstardom, and remains a favorite film for millions. It’s also a 3 hour, 15 minute long movie that, when put on network television, can take over 4.5 hours with commercials.

So, how quickly can you provide an all-encompassing review of Titanic? If you’re Pelicans’ star center DeMarcus Cousins, the answer is one minute.

Cousins did a video for the Pelicans’ Facebook page (and, possibly, the in-arena jumbotron) where he gave a full plot summary of Titanic with commentary in under a minute. It’s impressive and the best part is Cousins is clearly a pretty big fan of the movie. This isn’t him reading off a script, he’s giving this review and recap off memory. That part is obvious in two places, one in which he does the raspy “Jack, Jack” voice and then later when, like any good Titanic fan, he gets mad that Rose didn’t at least try to fit Jack on the door.