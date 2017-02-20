Getty Image

The biggest news from Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game wasn’t anything that took place on the floor in New Orleans. Instead it was DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors swirling and, eventually, confirmation that the Kings and Pelicans had agreed on a trade to unite Cousins with a fellow Western Conference All-Star and former Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis.

The trade sent Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans, with the Kings receiving Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, New Orleans 2017 first-round pick, a future second round pick and Lanston Galloway. If that haul seems a bit light to get in return for a talent as big as Cousins, you aren’t the only one. If you try that trade in the NBA 2K17 video game as the Pelicans, the Kings will refuse your offer, as Bryan Wiedey found out.