02.20.17 3 hours ago

DeMarcus Cousins was freed from basketball purgatory Sunday night, as the Sacramento Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a future first- and second-round draft pick. The rumors began to swirl during the All-Star Game and were confirmed afterward.

When Cousins did his postgame media session, nothing was official. But did this public relations person whisper the news into his ear before questions started?

