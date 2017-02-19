DeMarcus Cousins Is Reportedly Back On The Trade Market

02.19.17

Getty Image

The DeMarcus Cousins saga with the Sacramento Kings has been a topic of conversation across the NBA for quite some time. While the All-Star center is one of the ten most talented players in the league, personality concerns exist and, aside from that, the Kings have been an organizational mess for the great majority of his tenure with the franchise.

With that as the backdrop, it appears that Cousins is back on the trade market ahead of this week’s deadline. Word of “Boogie” hitting the market broke just hours before he was set to appear in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game and the timing was slightly curious.

To be fair, this isn’t the first time that Cousins has reportedly been on the block but, with the addition of the “designated player exception,” it appeared for all the world as if Cousins would remain in Sacramento on a five-year mega-contract extension following the 2016-2017 season.

