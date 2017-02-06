Getty Image

Oakland is just a 90-minute drive from Sacramento, so geographically the Kings and the Warriors might be the easiest NBA rivalry to sell. When the Kings and Dubs squared off on Saturday night in Sac-Town, there was a little bit of extra animosity, which resulted in a slew of technical fouls, an ejection for Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, and a highly competitive game.

In the end, the Kings came out with the shocking victory after Steph Curry missed a bunny late. Naturally the Kings were pumped up, and their leader DeMarcus Cousins called it their “most complete game of the season.”

DeMarcus Cousins called tonight's Kings win over the Golden State Warriors "the most complete game of the season." — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 5, 2017

But he didn’t stop there. He had some choice gestures for a Warriors fan after the game.