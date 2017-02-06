DeMarcus Cousins Flipped Off Some Warriors Fans After The Kings Overtime Win

image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.06.17

Getty Image

Oakland is just a 90-minute drive from Sacramento, so geographically the Kings and the Warriors might be the easiest NBA rivalry to sell. When the Kings and Dubs squared off on Saturday night in Sac-Town, there was a little bit of extra animosity, which resulted in a slew of technical fouls, an ejection for Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, and a highly competitive game.

In the end, the Kings came out with the shocking victory after Steph Curry missed a bunny late. Naturally the Kings were pumped up, and their leader DeMarcus Cousins called it their “most complete game of the season.”

But he didn’t stop there. He had some choice gestures for a Warriors fan after the game.

