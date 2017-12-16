Getty Image

As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert pointed out the other night, we live in a world where Dennis Rodman might be our last line of defense against nuclear war with North Korea. Let that sink in for a second.

During his late-night appearance, the former NBA champ sported a baffling t-shirt advertising a new crypto-currency for the marijuana industry that featured cartoon caricatures of himself, Donald Trump, and his close personal friend Kim Jong-un.

Rodman tried in vain to offer yet another incoherent explanation of why he believes his ongoing bromance with the North Korean dictator might help mend relations between the two countries, which have devolved into terrifying posturings of military might on both sides lately.