Dennis Rodman Once Again Tried Unsuccessfully To Clarify His Friendship With Kim Jong-un

#NBA Jumpstart
12.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert pointed out the other night, we live in a world where Dennis Rodman might be our last line of defense against nuclear war with North Korea. Let that sink in for a second.

During his late-night appearance, the former NBA champ sported a baffling t-shirt advertising a new crypto-currency for the marijuana industry that featured cartoon caricatures of himself, Donald Trump, and his close personal friend Kim Jong-un.

Rodman tried in vain to offer yet another incoherent explanation of why he believes his ongoing bromance with the North Korean dictator might help mend relations between the two countries, which have devolved into terrifying posturings of military might on both sides lately.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSDENNIS RODMANkim jong unNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP