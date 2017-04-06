CBS

The olds are at it again with their rallying against resting players in this modern NBA. Dennis Rodman, who is aged and also not a scientist, spoke at profanity-filled length on CBS’ Reiter Than You on Wednesday about the difference between his former teammate Michael Jordan and never-his-teammate LeBron James on the topic of greatness. You’ll never guess who Rodman thinks is better.

LeBron’s doing the one thing I’ve always said Michael Jordan never did: never rested. He played every game. He played every game. LeBron has the position to do this because they need him. The league needs him, that’s why he’s doing all this crazy shit now like bitching and complaining and all this bullshit now.

Jordan did have that whole vacation with baseball when he was 30 that took up most of two seasons, and that three-year vacation when he retired at age 35, but I guess I see what he’s saying. He only missed significant time in 1985 when he broke his leg, a catastrophic injury that tends to happen more when you play all 82 games.

It’s very easy to define greatness. Michael Jordan did it when it was tough, really tough. He led the league in scoring 10 years in a row. Ten years in a row. Back then, that was hard. Average like 32 points a game. That was hard back then. Now it’s easy.

“More like JeBron Lames,” old man Rodman would have said if he weren’t walking uphill in the snow to the court both ways.