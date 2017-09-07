Getty Image

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder secured the bag in a figurative sense last fall when he agreed to a 4-year, $70 million contract extension that will keep him in Atlanta through 2021. The young German star has reached a new level of wealth, and sometimes there are growing pains when it comes to learning how to handle that much money.

When it comes to securing the bag literally, Schröder apparently still has a little work to do in that department. Earlier this week while in Tel Aviv, Israel with the German national team as they continue through the EuroBasket tournament, Schröder misplaced 21,000 Euro on the team bus.

According to German media outlet Bild, Schröder left his bag with 21,000 Euros on the team bus and didn’t realize it was missing for more than an hour. After an hour and a half, the bag was found on the bus and returned to the hotel, although 500 Euro were missing.