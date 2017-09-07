Hawks Point Guard Dennis Schröder Accidentally Left 21,000 Euro On The German Team Bus

#Atlanta Hawks
09.07.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder secured the bag in a figurative sense last fall when he agreed to a 4-year, $70 million contract extension that will keep him in Atlanta through 2021. The young German star has reached a new level of wealth, and sometimes there are growing pains when it comes to learning how to handle that much money.

When it comes to securing the bag literally, Schröder apparently still has a little work to do in that department. Earlier this week while in Tel Aviv, Israel with the German national team as they continue through the EuroBasket tournament, Schröder misplaced 21,000 Euro on the team bus.

According to German media outlet Bild, Schröder left his bag with 21,000 Euros on the team bus and didn’t realize it was missing for more than an hour. After an hour and a half, the bag was found on the bus and returned to the hotel, although 500 Euro were missing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDennis Schroder

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP