USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t had a good NBA beef in a little. Fortunately, Dennis Schröder and Isaiah Thomas are here to help us out, giving us a fun feud between two of the East’s more entertaining point guards.

Things started on Friday, after the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks, 103-101. Schröder struggled, while Thomas hit the game winner and went for 28 points and nine assists. It was a feisty matchup, as the two got hit with double technicals at one point.

After the game, Schröder said that Thomas was talking smack, which happens all the time. Schröder believed that Thomas stepped over the line, though, as he alleged that the Celtics’ guard said cursed at his mother.

“I’m playing basketball,” Schröder said after the game, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “If he think that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”