Dennis Smith Jr. Is Getting A Little Help From God … God Shammgod

10.07.17 2 hours ago

Dennis Smith Jr. is a tremendous prospect to the point where it was a legitimate surprise when the now-former NC State point guard fell to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Since then, Smith Jr. saw his star rise quickly in Las Vegas when showcasing his electric set of skills at NBA Summer League and, in the process, the “experts” in the handicapping world inserted him as one of the favorites to claim Rookie of the Year honors.

While that requires some projection, it appears as if Smith Jr. has the perfect tutor to help him get there. Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated brings word that Smith Jr. is working closely with legendary Providence point guard God Shammgod and, while that may seem like a coincidence, it seems as if it was almost preordained.

Shammgod, for the younger crowd not familiar with his work, is considered to be one of the best ball-handlers of all-time and, recently, Russell Westbrook paid tribute on the floor during his MVP campaign. Now, Shammgod happens to be a member of Rick Carlisle’s staff with the Mavericks and, according to Smith Jr., Shammgod has been talking about the youngster as “the best point guard in this class” since “(Smith’s) sophomore year in high school.”

