NC State Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. Threw Down A Massive Tomahawk Dunk

12.28.16 59 mins ago

North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. had a career-high 16 assists against Rider on Wednesday, but everyone will be talking about this monster dunk.

The freshman standout found space among four Broncos to throw down a vicious tomahawk dunk early in the second half of the Wolfpack’s 99-71 win on Wednesday. The Fayetteville, North Carolina standout has shined early on for the Wolfpack this year. He had 19 points on the night and definitely found a lead clip for his mixtape come draft time. Here’s a version that has the NC State radio call of the dunk.

And look how much Rider center Tyere Marshall didn’t want anything to do with Smith Jr. sailing through the lane.

ESPN

And that’s after Rider forward Kahlil Thomas slid right out of the paint to watch Smith take flight from the comfort of a poster-less existence. These are student-athletes who values their self-worth a lot more than two points in a non-conference road game in December. And good on them for it. They’ll live longer and have an easier time on social media for the next few weeks.

This game was actually the final non-conference game of the year for both teams. I’m sure Rider is happy to be headed back to MAAC action after watching that unfold on Tobacco Road.

