The Denver Nuggets New Uniforms Make Them Look Like The Western Conference Pacers

#Nike
08.08.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Another day, another NBA team with new uniforms. This time, it’s the Denver Nuggets, a team that is on the up-and-up in a big way. Denver boasts a fascinating young core of Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, and Jamal Murray, and added an All-Star in free agency this summer by going out and acquiring former Hawks star Paul Millsap. Basically, if you have NBA League Pass, you may end up watching Denver a lot this season.

That means it’d be really great if the team got some sweet uniforms from Nike. Unfortunately, you may have to double check to make sure that you’re not watching Indiana, because Denver’s new unis make them look like they’re the Pacers.

Now I need to clarify that these uniforms aren’t bad — they’re pretty simple, but they’re very solid, very clean jerseys. This is especially true for the navy blue one, which is kind of great, even if they do cost us the powder blue kits that we’ve seen out of Denver over the last decade or so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSNIKE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP