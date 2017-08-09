Getty Image

Another day, another NBA team with new uniforms. This time, it’s the Denver Nuggets, a team that is on the up-and-up in a big way. Denver boasts a fascinating young core of Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, and Jamal Murray, and added an All-Star in free agency this summer by going out and acquiring former Hawks star Paul Millsap. Basically, if you have NBA League Pass, you may end up watching Denver a lot this season.

That means it’d be really great if the team got some sweet uniforms from Nike. Unfortunately, you may have to double check to make sure that you’re not watching Indiana, because Denver’s new unis make them look like they’re the Pacers.

Backstage and ready to show these uniforms off!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Yisq0f02pB — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 8, 2017

Now I need to clarify that these uniforms aren’t bad — they’re pretty simple, but they’re very solid, very clean jerseys. This is especially true for the navy blue one, which is kind of great, even if they do cost us the powder blue kits that we’ve seen out of Denver over the last decade or so.