2017-2018 Denver Nuggets Preview: How Good Is Nikola Jokic?

2016-17 Record: 40-42 (9th in West)

Players Added: Torrey Craig (FA), Tyler Lydon (Draft), Trey Lyles (Trade with UTA), Paul Millsap (FA), Monte Morris (Draft)

Players Lost: Danilo Gallinari (Trade with LAC), Roy Hibbert (FA), Mike Miller (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Nikola Jokic

The internet is sharply divided on Jokic and it is easy to see why. On one hand, the 22-year-old center almost single-handedly transformed Denver’s offense into an unstoppable force in the second half of 2016-2017 and, individually, Jokic put up 21.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per 36 minutes over the course of his second NBA season. In contrast, Jokic appeared on the floor for only 27.8 minutes per game, has real defensive concerns and doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of a typical high-upside big man at this level.

What we do know, however, is that Jokic is very good at basketball.

Can he take the next step and replicate his uber-efficient production for 30-plus minutes per game? That is the big question. The defensive worries will always be present until he proves otherwise but, because Jokic’s offensive game is out of this world, that end becomes (slightly) less concerning. The addition of Paul Millsap, a legitimate top-30 player and elite defensive force, will certainly help take some of the pressure off the young center but, in the end, Denver’s success will be judged against Jokic’s individual play and the heat is on as a result of high expectations.