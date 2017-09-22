Derek Fisher has traded in a clipboard for some dancing shoes this fall, appearing on the 25th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars . The former Los Angels Lakers guard and coach is appearing as a contestant on the show this fall, and his first routine was a pretty direct homage to the game that made him famous.

Fisher’s routine appeared on the season premiere of the show earlier this week. In it, he wears a sparkling DWTS uniform decked in purple and gold. There’s some dribbling, a bit of dancing, and a whole lot of effort on his part.

Fisher was partnered with Sharna Burgess, a 10-season veteran of the show who has taken a variety of different stars under her wing over the course of the show.