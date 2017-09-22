Dancing With the Stars. The former Los Angels Lakers guard and coach is appearing as a contestant on the show this fall, and his first routine was a pretty direct homage to the game that made him famous.Derek Fisher has traded in a clipboard for some dancing shoes this fall, appearing on the 25th season of ABC’s
Fisher’s routine appeared on the season premiere of the show earlier this week. In it, he wears a sparkling DWTS uniform decked in purple and gold. There’s some dribbling, a bit of dancing, and a whole lot of effort on his part.
Fisher was partnered with Sharna Burgess, a 10-season veteran of the show who has taken a variety of different stars under her wing over the course of the show.
