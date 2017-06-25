Deron Williams’ ‘Low-Light Mix’ From The NBA Finals Will Just Make You Sad

06.25.17

In the middle of last season, when the Cleveland Cavaliers were floundering, LeBron James all but demanded that the front office find the team another play-maker. What they ended up with was Deron Williams, who believe or not, was once widely-considered one of the top two point guards in the NBA, alongside Chris Paul.

But those days are long ago and far away. In fairness, you can hardly pin much of the blame on Williams for the way the Warriors categorically dominated the Cavs in this year’s Finals, but his abysmal play was certainly one of the more unfortunate storylines. Because the internet exists, we now have a nearly 5-minute low-light mix of all his cringe-worthy plays during the series.

