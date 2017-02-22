The Jazz Might Be Angling For A Reunion With Deron Williams

Getty Image

At one point in time, there was a legitimate debate as to whether Deron Williams was the best point guard in the NBA. That is, of course, no longer a rational line of thinking in 2017, but on Tuesday evening, word broke from Marc Stein and Tim MacMahon of ESPN that Williams might be getting back to his roots in the form of a potential reunion with his former team, the Utah Jazz.

Williams, now 32 years old, has taken a large step back in production since operating as an elite player with the Jazz from 2005 through 2011, but the former Illinois standout can still contribute at a high level. In 40 games with the Dallas Mavericks this season, Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 assists per game in 29.3 minutes, while providing a steady hand for the offense.

However, one sticking point may exist with the potential move, as Williams would have to approve any deal involving Utah or any other NBA team: