The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

Derrick Jones Jr. Threw Down A Pair Of Perfect 50s In The Dunk Contest

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Derrick Jones Jr. had tons of hype coming into the NBA Dunk Contest as a YouTube sensation and a high flyer at UNLV, and the Suns rookie lived up to those lofty expectations with his second dunk on Saturday night. Jones Jr.’s first dunk only earned a 45, as he had a little difficulty trying to jump over four guys, but with his second dunk he had no issues with perfect execution.

Jones took a lob off the side of the backboard and soared through the air and going between the legs before throwing it down with authority. It was the second perfect 50 of the night, after Glenn Robinson III earned a 50 by jumping over a guy sitting on another guy’s shoulders in a dunk that woke up the New Orleans crowd.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSDerrick Jones Jr.NBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA Dunk Contest

