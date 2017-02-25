Getty Image

Heading into All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, there was a lot of hype surrounding Aaron Gordon’s return to the dunk contest, where plenty of folks thought he’d been robbed against Zach LaVine the previous year. But an unknown player who’d logged just a handful of minutes in the NBA had quickly established himself as the sleeper pick thanks to his high-flying antics.

Despite an admirable performance, Phoenix Suns swingman Derrick Jones Jr. ultimately lost to Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III, but his insane hops and vicious jams were back on full display against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

We give this a 10/10 pic.twitter.com/9m5GIOEuar — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2017

Jones led a one-man fast-break at one point, with 35-year-old vet Dwyane Wade serving as the lone defender in his way. Wade did his best to hustle down the court, and for a split-second, thought about challenging the play, but recognizing what he was dealing with, quickly and wisely made a business decision to simply get out of the way. After all, Wade has to do what’s best for his family.

He won’t get any judgment here on that one. There was certainly a time when Wade would’ve risen to the occasion and went for the highlight-reel chase-down block, but even Father Prime has to let things slide from time to time against the league’s younger, more explosive athletes.