Getty Image

Stunning news came out of Cleveland on Friday as the Cavs announced that Derrick Rose is currently away from the team and re-evaluating his future in the NBA as he rehabs from yet another injury.

Rose hasn’t suited up for the Cavs since Nov. 7, following an ankle sprain he suffered against the Bucks earlier this month.

The former MVP signed a one-year deal with the Cavs worth the veteran’s minimum last summer, in part to fill in for Isaiah Thomas as he continues to recover from a hip injury. But a great deal more money hangs in the balance if he does, in fact, decide to retire from the NBA.