Few players have had as spectacular a downfall as Derrick Rose. He’s gone from being the league MVP and one of the game’s brightest young talents to perhaps one of the most disappointing career trajectories in NBA history. He was hobbled by injuries in the prime of his career that robbed him of the otherworldly speed and explosiveness that was a hallmark of his game.

After a disappointing season in New York, Rose is searching for redemption and a return to form, and playing alongside LeBron James in Cleveland might just give him the chance to add a new chapter to his on-court narrative.

The Cavs’ new point guard has admitted that everything has taken a toll on him psychologically but that he’s approaching the coming season with a whole new mindset.