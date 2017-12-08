Derrick Rose Revealed He Has A Bone Spur In His Ankle That May Require Surgery

12.08.17 2 hours ago

Derrick Rose is back in Cleveland and we’re finally learning a bit more about what happened to the guard and whether he’ll return to actually playing for the Cavs.

Rose came back to the team this week after leaving Cleveland around Thanksgiving. The team let him gather himself and weigh his future, publicly supporting him despite his departure. But no one was specific about what exactly he was dealing with.

As it turns out, it was yet another injury. Rose spoke to the media on Friday morning and revealed that he has a bone spur in his left ankle, an injury that will need rehabilitation at best, and surgery at worst.

