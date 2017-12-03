Getty Image

Derrick Rose still has not officially decided if he will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it appears that his decision is growing near. Cleveland.com reported Saturday that Rose has had “positive” contact with the organization and an update on his status is coming on Sunday.

Tyronn Lue was asked about Rose on Saturday and gave a brief but positive update about the guard, who left the team before Thanksgiving and is reevaluating his future.

Lue confirmed he had spoken to Rose but was clearly reticent about what exactly the conversation was about and what he intends to do.