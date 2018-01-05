Getty Image

Another Cleveland Cavalier is set to return to rotation shortly after Isaiah Thomas returned earlier in the week. The Cavaliers are getting ever so much closer to being at full strength, which should worry the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Derrick Rose, who’s been out nearly two months with another in a long line of lower leg injuries, is set to return at some point within the team’s current five game road trip. Rose told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Friday that “there’s a chance” he returns during the road trip. Rose is averaging nearly 15 points on 47 percent shooting in nearly 30 minutes a game for the Cavaliers this season, but his absence to reevaluate his career made many wonder if he might retire.

When Rose returns, his role might be radically different than the one that he had at the start of the season. Coach Tyronn Lue spoke Friday about using Rose in a manner that preserves Dwayne Wade for the duration of the season and the playoffs.