Getty Image

When the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics and got Isaiah Thomas in return, they knew they would need someone to fill the point guard vacancy for some period of time this season until Thomas returned from his hip injury.

Cleveland hoped Derrick Rose would be that guy, signing the former MVP to a veteran minimum deal for the year. Unfortunately for the Cavs and Rose, that hasn’t panned out as Rose has dealt with yet another injury, this time an ankle issue, and when he has been on the floor the Cavs have been worse with him than without him.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Rose was no longer with the team as he continues to rehab his left ankle injury that has kept him out since Nov. 7 after his most recent aggravation of the original sprain that happened early in the season in Milwaukee. Not only was Rose not with the Cavs, but he’s reportedly mulling his basketball future.