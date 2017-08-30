Derrick Rose Is ‘Betting On Himself’ To Shine With The Cavs This Year

Getty Image

While it may seem like every other guard position is up in the air for the Cleveland Cavaliers at this point, there is one certainty: Derrick Rose is on the team. The team might not have a final trade worked out to send Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, and Thomas’ injury may be severe enough that he misses a significant portion of the regular season. But Derrick Rose says he’s ready to play, and he wants to prove he still can be a significant factor in the NBA this season.

Rose said the biggest challenge in his offseason is trying to get in shape so he can stay healthy for what the Cavaliers are expecting will be a deep playoff run.

“I know that it’s gonna be hard next year, especially with the team that I choose to be on,” Rose said in an interview with the Associated Press. “But I made that decision and I just have to make sure I’m prepared for it.”