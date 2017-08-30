Derrick Rose Is ‘Betting On Himself’ To Shine With The Cavs This Year

#LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.30.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

While it may seem like every other guard position is up in the air for the Cleveland Cavaliers at this point, there is one certainty: Derrick Rose is on the team. The team might not have a final trade worked out to send Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, and Thomas’ injury may be severe enough that he misses a significant portion of the regular season. But Derrick Rose says he’s ready to play, and he wants to prove he still can be a significant factor in the NBA this season.

Rose said the biggest challenge in his offseason is trying to get in shape so he can stay healthy for what the Cavaliers are expecting will be a deep playoff run.

“I know that it’s gonna be hard next year, especially with the team that I choose to be on,” Rose said in an interview with the Associated Press. “But I made that decision and I just have to make sure I’m prepared for it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Derrick Rose#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDERRICK ROSELeBron James

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP