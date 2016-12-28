Derrick Rose Is Finally Good Again, According To NBA Scouts

Getty Image

The trade for Derrick Rose was one of the biggest gambles of Phil Jackson’s tenure in charge of the New York Knicks. The former MVP is one of the most notably injury-prone players in the league, and last year he was pretty ineffective when he was on the court. But so far, he’s been as good as anyone could have hoped — a notion backed up by NBA scouts in a piece by ESPN.

In terms of basic box score numbers, Rose has been a tick better than since his major ACL injury — his points per game is up to 17.7, and more importantly, his field goal percentage is up to 46 percent this year, from a shade under 43 last year. It looks like he’s taken the next step in a linear progression away from his catastrophic knee injuries, and scouts say the tape backs that up.