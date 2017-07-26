The Lakers Wanted Derrick Rose In Los Angeles To Mentor Lonzo Ball

Getty Image

Derrick Rose is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and might just be a replacement for Kyrie Irving, should Irving get traded elsewhere before the season starts. But Rose’s decision to join Cleveland did not come lightly.

In a story by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the reporter chronicles all the places Rose could have ended up instead of Cleveland and how Rose was once begrudgingly tasked with recruiting James to Chicago. And though the market for Rose seemed to quickly dry up, there was one intriguing offer on the table before he picked LeBron and the Cavs: the Lakers.