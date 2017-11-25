LeBron James Says The Cavaliers Ultimately Want Derrick Rose To Do What’s ‘Best For Him’

Derrick Rose’s NBA future is uncertain, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers short another point guard and many wondering if Rose will return to the Cavs.

Rose reportedly left the team earlier this week and is deciding whether he wants to even play basketball anymore. He’s potentially leaving $80 million in endorsements on the table if he decides to call to call it quits. That’s a lot of money, but it’s also a tenuous situation for Rose’s teammates.

LeBron James tried to downplay the impact Rose not playing for Cleveland anymore would have. Instead, he presented it as a personal issue.

