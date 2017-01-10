Getty Image

If you’re watching Monday night’s Knicks game, you probably noticed that New York is without the services of Derrick Rose. News of this came out earlier in the evening, and the team did not specify why their big-name point guard would be out on Monday.

As it turns out, the reason the Knicks did this was because they legitimately do not know why Rose didn’t show up for the game, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Not only is the Knicks’ front office unaware of what’s happening, but apparently, those close to Rose don’t know what’s up, either.

Sources: There are team officials, teammates and close associates unclear of reason for Derrick Rose's absence for Knicks-Pelicans at MSG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017

Additionally, Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN reported that team couldn’t reach Rose before the game.