USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Knicks’ season continued to spiral away from the playoffs and into the mediocrity Knicks fans have come to know like an old friend, Derrick Rose disappeared on Monday night. The Knicks were hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, and right before game time, word got out that Rose was not with the team. Even as members of the Knicks assured everyone that Rose was okay, the mystery behind his absence only grew — but now we have a little more of an idea about what’s going on.

While the Knicks were getting blown out by the Pelicans, Rose was in Chicago for what he described to the team as a “family situation,” according to ESPN. By Tuesday morning, Rose was spotted speaking to Knicks GM Steve Mills at the team facility. Tuesday, in case you’re wondering, is an official off day for the team.

Prior to the Pelicans game, Rose had been benched in the fourth quarter for the Knicks’ two previous games, a decision he was understandably upset about. Yet every source reporters seem to have talked to denies that any anger over his role on the team, or the team’s losing streak, had anything to do with his absence. There’s no way we’ve heard the last of this story, so it’s far too early to pass judgment on anyone involved in it.

(Via ESPN)