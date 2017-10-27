Derrick Rose Is ‘Searching For Happiness’ With LeBron And The Cavs

10.27.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite his early-season injury, the reclamation project narrative around Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers is undoubtedly strong. Rose jumped into the starting lineup as a point guard thanks to Isaiah Thomas’s lingering hip injury, and he played well in that role until he himself got hurt.

SB Nation published a piece about Rose on Friday that included some very introspective quotes from the former league MVP. It’s been a long journey for Rose after a wayward season in New York with the Knicks, and he lauded the “freedom” he’s been given in Cleveland to create offensively thus far.

But most importantly, it just sounds like Rose is trying to find a way forward. In more ways than one.

