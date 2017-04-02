Russell Westbrook Continues His Statistical Assault

Derrick Rose’s Incredibly Disappointing First Season With The Knicks Is Over

04.02.17

Getty Image

Right after Derrick Rose joined the New York Knicks this past offseason, the former Chicago star said that New York was a “super team” on par with the Golden State Warriors. Fast forward eight months and Rose’s first season with the Knicks is coming to an unceremonious end.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported that Rose suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, which will require surgery. While he’s only expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, the “super team” Knicks are eliminated from playoff contention and boast a 29-47 record.

On the court, it was a weird year for Rose, who is going to enter free agency this offseason. While he showed flashes of being the dynamic guard that won an MVP award, it was a largely up-and-down campaign. Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while connecting on 47.1 percent of his shot attempts.

