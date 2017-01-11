USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Rose’s brief retreat to Chicago on Monday when his Knicks were playing against the New Orleans Pelicans was a troubling bit of news. He cited some form of emotional distress, and stated that he needed to be with his family, specifically his mother. While he will be back starting for the Knicks in Philadelphia on Wednesday, his saga is not over.

Jeff Hornacek confirms that Derrick Rose is starting tonight vs Sixers. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 11, 2017

Rose grew up in Chicago, and for the entire time he was around the Bulls, he was able to stay close to the family and community that raised him. Now he’s about halfway through his first season away, and he felt so upset that he had to skip a game with no warning and refused to take calls from his team.