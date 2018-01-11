Behind The Bench: Someone On The Detroit Pistons Loves ‘Mortal Kombat’

Getty Image

Comedian Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Detroit Pistons, who visited New Orleans on Monday, January 8th.

You can follow his in-game interactions live on Twitter at @ChrisTrew.

Detroit came to town on a night where the people of New Orleans had to push a little harder on their heels to get on their feet. A night where every throat in the city was sore from the previous day’s NFL home playoff game against the Carolina Panthers. A night where the Pistons, a team sans superstar, momentum, and history with the Pelicans, are in the building, on a dreary New Orleans night.

The Senior Citizen Dance Team is most definitely in the building, though, and they are having none of that. They are here to start their routines off cold and slow as they hook you in to an “oh isn’t that sweet” moment before they peel off a layer or two and turn it up to hot and fast(er). At least one Piston was distracted:

You can see the exact moment the Pelicans Senior Citizen Dance Team pulled former New Orleanian Langston Galloway’s attention from the huddle #DetroitBasketball #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/soDo0MFUTd — Chris Trew (@christrew) January 9, 2018

Pistons assistant coach Aaron Gray is still very down to talk about how much he is revered in New Orleans. After coming out of the locker room I asked him if he had some good food while he was in town, and he gave me a look that was like “girrrrrrrrl.”