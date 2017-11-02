The Pistons Have Interest In A Reggie Jackson For Eric Bledsoe Trade

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet and the NBA trade winds are already picking up. The Phoenix Suns have possibly the biggest trade chip on the market after Suns GM Ryan McDonough sent Eric Bledsoe home after Bledsoe tweeted “I don’t wanna be here”.

The Suns have yet to find a deal to their liking, as it’s very hard to get good value for a player that a) you aren’t playing b) has made it clear to the world that they no longer want to play for your team. So the Suns are forced to play the waiting game until either they decide to cut their losses or someone gets desperate and gives up a better package for Bledsoe.

It appears a new potential trade partner has entered the fray for Bledsoe’s services as The New York Times‘ Marc Stein tweeted out on Thursday that the Detroit Pistons have interest in Bledsoe. Stein expounds that whatever deal that Detroit would make would involve point guard Reggie Jackson.