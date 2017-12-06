Suns Star Devin Booker Will Miss 2-3 Weeks With An Adductor Strain

The wayward season of the Phoenix Suns continued on Tuesday night when Devin Booker left the floor with what appeared to be a groin injury. On Wednesday the team learned it might be missing the 21-year-old for at least a fortnight.

Booker was hurt on Tuesday night in a game against the Toronto Raptors when he awkwardly came up lame at midcourt while trying to pressure the Raptors ball handler. He had to be carried off the court, though interim Suns coach Jay Triano tried to be optimistic about the injury after the game.

“I’ve seen guys get carried off and play the next day and guys not,” Triano told ESPN. “I’ll let the doctors figure out the severity of it. I’m sure they’ll have to do an MRI or something to see and make sure we take care of him the right way.”

