Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns were unable to pick up a victory on Tuesday evening, falling by a final score of 126-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Of course, the Suns were not expected to go on the road and knock off a top-tier Eastern Conference team but, despite positive signs from Josh Jackson and others, a win was not in the cards.

With that said, the final win-loss result seems secondary on the heels of an injury sustained by Phoenix’s offensive centerpiece, Devin Booker, in the final minutes of the contest.

Booker was carried off the floor with 2:40 remaining in the contest and, shortly after the game went final in Toronto, the Suns released an update concerning his injury.