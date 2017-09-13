Devin Booker And C.J. McCollum Really Hate Rankings Of NBA Players

09.12.17

Getty Image

It’s the time of the offseason where we get lists that rank NBA players heading into the upcoming year. It’s a fun way to stir up debate, but there are times when that debate can get heated. Take, for instance, Carmelo Anthony getting (justifiably) mad at being placed behind Lonzo Ball on ESPN’s annual list of the best players in the league.

Apparently, a rookie getting placed one spot ahead of Anthony — along with the general practice of ranking players — got under the skin of two of the league’s most dynamic young scorers. First, Portland guard C.J. McCollum, who is known for being outspoken on social media, suggested that players turn the tables on the people who make these lists.

Devin Booker, who like McCollum can fill it up and doesn’t bite his tongue online, got in on the criticisms of these lists as well.

