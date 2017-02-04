Devin Booker Went Off The Glass For The Game-Winner Against The Kings

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker just keeps getting better. On Friday night, his legend grew just that much larger as he knocked down the game-winning shot at the buzzer, with Matt Barnes draped all over him, to give his squad a 105-103 win over the Kings. Booker finished the night with a game-high 33 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including 50 percent from behind the arc.

It might’ve looked like a lucky shot at first glance, seeing as how Booker banked it in off the glass from a dubious angle, but if we’ve learned anything from long-time NBA vet Paul Pierce, it doesn’t matter as long as you call “game.” T.J. Warren chipped in 21 points for Phoenix, while Eric Bledsoe added 20.

The Suns were able to withstand a big triple-double from DeMarcus Cousins, who had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, to go along with a pair of blocks. Darren Collison contributed 19 points for the Kings on 8-of-16 from the field and made three of his four attempts from downtown. Sacramento also got 18 points apiece from Ben McLemore and Ty Lawson.

Next up, the Suns will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, while the Kings prepare for the second night of their back-to-back against the visiting Warriors.